Police arrest man, teens in connection to Laveen home burglaries

Phoenix police have arrested a 19-year-old man and three teens in connection to the burglaries of three homes in Laveen.

Police say Matthew Santos and four teenagers broke into three homes in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road on the morning of August 12 and stole various items from the homes.

Some of the suspects were armed with handguns during the burglaries and one of the homeowners was home at the time of one of the burglaries.

On August 13, three of the teens, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, were arrested on burglary charges. They were taken to a juvenile correction center.

The following day, Santos was arrested and booked into jail.

One teen remains on the loose in connection to the burglaries.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending because some of the suspects were armed during the burglaries.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.