Police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in the West Valley

Phoenix Police officials say they are looking for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 31 that killed an adult man.

According to a brief statement, the incident happened in the area of 71st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police were called to the scene at around 5:51 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found an adult man who was riding a bicycle at the time of the crash.

The man, according to police, was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police did not identify the victim.

"Officers learned the male on the bike was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east on Baseline Road. The vehicle fled the area prior to police arrival," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

