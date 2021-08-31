Police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in the West Valley

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 PM MST until WED 4:30 AM MST, La Paz County
10
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 2:30 AM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 12:45 AM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:06 PM MST until WED 1:00 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County

Police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in the West Valley

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix near 71st Avenue and Baseline Road

Police are searching for a driver who reportedly took off from a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist near 71st Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix on Aug. 31.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are looking for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 31 that killed an adult man.

According to a brief statement, the incident happened in the area of 71st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police were called to the scene at around 5:51 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found an adult man who was riding a bicycle at the time of the crash.

The man, according to police, was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police did not identify the victim.

"Officers learned the male on the bike was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east on Baseline Road. The vehicle fled the area prior to police arrival," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters