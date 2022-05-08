Expand / Collapse search
Police: Carjacking victim arrested after shooting attacker in face

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated May 9, 2022 5:06AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A man who was reportedly carjacked in Puyallup is now in jail for shooting one of his attackers in the face, police say.

Officers were called to the Arco gas station near Meridian and 43rd Ave late Saturday night, around 11:12 p.m. The caller told dispatch he had been attacked, pepper sprayed and carjacked by a group of people.

Shortly after, officers were alerted to a hit-and-run crash just three blocks away, near a Michaels store. Dispatch said four suspects got out and ran from the vehicle.

Around 11:56 p.m., Puyallup Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound at Good Samaritan Hospital. When officers arrived, the person said they had been shot near the Arco gas station.

Through an investigation, police say the original caller had been hijacked by four people, and when he got pepper sprayed, he took out a gun and shot one of the attackers in the face. But, the caller was a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.

The same suspect shot in the face was the one who ended up in the hospital that same hour.

The carjacking victim was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, and the person who was shot in the face was transferred to a Seattle-area hospital. It is unknown if they face charges.

Puyallup Police are currently looking for two suspects in connection to the carjacking, one of them a juvenile.