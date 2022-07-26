WATCH: Police chase suspect leaves trail of sparks on 10 Freeway

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:06 AM MDT until WED 3:15 AM MDT, Navajo County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 11:06 PM MST until WED 2:15 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 2:15 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kofa
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

WATCH: Police chase suspect leaves trail of sparks on 10 Freeway

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 11:00PM
Police Chases
FOX 11

Police Chase: Spark flies behind stolen work truck

Dramatic SkyFOX footage captures sparks flying behind a stolen work truck.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A wild police chase involving a suspected stolen construction truck ends in an arrest – but not before the suspect left a trail of sparks on the 10 Freeway.

A vehicle with CalTrans marking led the Fontana Police Department on a chase late Tuesday night. Later on, in the chase, the Ontario Police Department took over the chase on the freeway in hopes of getting the suspect to stop.

The suspect eventually stopped the truck and tried to run away from the officers on foot. However, after a brief foot chase, a K9 officer tackled the suspect on the road, allowing the other officers to safely handcuff the officer.

Officials did not say where they believe the CalTrans-marked truck was stolen from. It is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.

snapshot - 2022-07-26T205616.015