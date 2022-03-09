Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
13
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 8:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Yuma County

Police chase: Suspect in custody after pursuit through Long Beach

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:12PM
Police Chases
FOX 11
979424eb-snapshot (2) article

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Police are chasing a suspected stolen vehicle in Long Beach Wednesday afternoon. SkyFOX is live above the chase. 

The pursuit began after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At one point during the chase, the white vehicle cut through a gas station before turning onto N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach. The car later pulled over and the driver got out and started to run away. The driver was taken into custody moments later.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.