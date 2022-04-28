Suspect in custody after lengthy police chase across LA; suspect drove in circles at several intersections

A high-speed police chase turned into a bizarre traffic-violation spree in Los Angeles late Thursday night.

SkyFOX was over downtown Los Angeles as a driver initially led authorities on a high-speed chase across parts Glendale, Pasadena and Los Angeles before officers pulled out of the pursuit.

A little before 10 p.m., the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit, chasing the dangerous driver. The chase took several dangerous turns as the suspect was involved in a small crash with another car – possibly trying to stop the suspect – before the suspect drove off from the scene and then drove the wrong way on multiple roads.

SkyFOX spotted the suspect driving in circles multiple times over the course of the chase.

The suspect was eventually placed in custody in South Los Angeles after the chase lasted well over an hour.