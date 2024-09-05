Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Yuma County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Northwest Pinal County, Gila River Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, West Pinal County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Parker Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Yuma County, East Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Police chase leads to 2 people apprehended after truck crashes into casino

By
Updated  September 5, 2024 9:46pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. - A police pursuit resulted with two people being apprehended after their vehicle crashed into the Vee Quiva Casino in the Gila River Indian Community, according to a release by Mesa Police.

According to the report, police were originally alerted because one of the suspects, a woman, was wanted on a warrant to return to prison.

It did not state what the woman was originally in prison for or why she was out.

Police witnessed the woman get into what they described as "a Uhaul type vehicle" with another subject and the two took off down US 60.

Attempts were made by police to stop the vehicle with a Grappler, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

The vehicle was eventually stopped after it crashed into a wall at the Vee Quiva Casino off the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

According to the report, the two subjects took running when that happened.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

"Both the driver and passenger were apprehended and taken into custody," police wrote in the report.

The Gila River Police Department and Mesa Police are investigating the case.

Phoenix Air Support also assisted in the chase. 

Map of Vee Quiva Casino: