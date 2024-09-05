Police chase leads to 2 people apprehended after truck crashes into casino

The Brief Police were originally chasing a woman who had an active warrant to return to prison. The vehicle police were pursuing was described as a "Uhaul-type vehicle." The truck crashed into a casino where two subjects took off running but were eventually apprehended.



A police pursuit resulted with two people being apprehended after their vehicle crashed into the Vee Quiva Casino in the Gila River Indian Community, according to a release by Mesa Police.

According to the report, police were originally alerted because one of the suspects, a woman, was wanted on a warrant to return to prison.

It did not state what the woman was originally in prison for or why she was out.

Police witnessed the woman get into what they described as "a Uhaul type vehicle" with another subject and the two took off down US 60.

Attempts were made by police to stop the vehicle with a Grappler, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

The vehicle was eventually stopped after it crashed into a wall at the Vee Quiva Casino off the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

According to the report, the two subjects took running when that happened.

"Both the driver and passenger were apprehended and taken into custody," police wrote in the report.

The Gila River Police Department and Mesa Police are investigating the case.

Phoenix Air Support also assisted in the chase.

The Source Information for this story was provided by Mesa Police Department.

Map of Vee Quiva Casino: