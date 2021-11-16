Police chase on 5 Freeway ends in horrific crash in Lincoln Heights

A lengthy police chase along the 5 Freeway ended in a horrific crash in Lincoln Heights.

SkyFOX was over the chase scene as the suspect – a female driving a black GMC pickup truck – led officers on a chase to parts of Newhall, Arleta, San Fernando Valley, Los Feliz and Lincoln Heights Tuesday night.

A little after 7 p.m., the GMC hit a big rig truck and smashed into one of the dividers on the freeway.

Crews on the scene pulled the female driver out of the GMC minutes after the crash. The driver's conditions are unknown as of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, but one of the emergency crews was spotted giving the driver CPR on scene.

The driver was initially wanted for failure to yield.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

