Police chase from San Diego area ends in dramatic OC arrest

A multiple-county police chase that started all the way from the San Diego area ended in a dramatic arrest in Orange County.

SkyFOX was over the chase scene on the 5 Freeway in Orange County Monday night when the suspect, driving a white sedan, led the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit. The suspect was initially wanted for stealing the car in the Chula Vista area.

The chase spanned from Chula Vista in San Diego County and went through parts of Santa Ana and Anaheim before the suspect eventually stopped the car near the Beach Boulevard Exit in Orange County.

The suspect initially refused to get out of the car for more than five minutes after stopping the vehicle. After CHP used pepper ball to get the suspect to come out.

The suspect eventually got out of the vehicle, but made it difficult for CHP officers by refusing to surrender. CHP's K9 officer started chasing down the suspect, prompting her to jump onto the hood of the white sedan.

CHP officers eventually pinned the suspect to the ground, placing her in custody around 7:45 p.m. Monday.