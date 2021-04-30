Police: Human smuggling may be involved after dozens found in SW Houston home

Police say an investigation into a kidnapping call led to the discovery of more than 90 people inside of a home in southwest Houston.

An investigation is underway into a possible human smuggling incident on Chessington Drive near S Kensington Drive, officials say.

The Houston Police Department says they were made aware of a kidnapping call on Thursday night, and the Homicide Division worked through the night to gather information on where the victim might be.

On Friday morning, authorities got a search warrant for a house on Chessington Drive. Police say SWAT went in to execute the search warrant and realized that it was actually going to be a human smuggling investigation.

The Houston Police Department in the 12200 block of Chessington Drive. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to Houston police, dozens of adults were inside the two-story house. Police say there were no children and only five of the people were women.

Authorities say some of the people inside were displaying symptoms of COVID-19, so the health department will be performing rapid tests. The people in the house were also given food and water.

Homeland Security Investigations is on the scene. Representatives from HPD’s Homicide, Major Assaults, Vice and Special Victims divisions are also on the scene.