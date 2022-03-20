Police identify men who died following wrong-way crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department have identified the men who died following a crash on March 17.
According to statements, the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m., in an area west of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers arrived, they learned that a pickup was headed east on Thomas when it went into the westbound lanes, and hit a sedan that was headed west.
Both men who died were in the sedan when the crash happened, according to officials. The sedan driver was identified as 40-year-old Aaron Griffon, while the passenger was identified as 20-year-old Teriontae Walker. Both men were declared dead at the scene.
"Preliminary information suggests that impairment was not a factor in this collision," read a portion of the statement released on March 18. "At this time, the investigation remains ongoing."
