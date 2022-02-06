Homicide victim identified as Scottsdale Special Olympics team member

Police have identified a man who died after being found shot on the side of the road in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Police say they received reports of gunshots just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 6 near Camelback and Hayden Roads. A witness then saw a person lying on the side of the road.

First responders arrived at the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he later died.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Harkness of Scottsdale.

"Scott was a member of the special needs community, was an active participant in the City of Scottsdale Adaptive Recreation Program, and an athlete with the Scottsdale Special Olympics Team, the Bobcats," police said in a news release.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call 480-312-TIPS (8477) or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377). You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Scottsdale PD at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1963&C=&T=.

Scott Harkness

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: