Police: Impairment suspected in deadly Mesa golf cart crash

The Brief A man died Friday afternoon in Mesa after he was struck by his golf cart when he attempted to exit it while it was still in motion. Mesa Police are investigating the 4 p.m. crash near Greenfield Road and Southern Avenue, noting that impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.



A man died Friday afternoon following a golf cart crash near Greenfield Road and Southern Avenue, and investigators believe impairment played a role.

What we know:

Mesa Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. on Jan. 2. Investigators say the man was driving the golf cart when he got out while it was still in motion and was struck by it.

Bystanders rushed to help the man, lifting the golf cart off him before emergency responders arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman who was also in the golf cart at the time of the crash was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this incident.

What's next:

Mesa Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Map of the area where the crash happened