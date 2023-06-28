Expand / Collapse search
3-year-old boy dies after falling from high-rise apartment building in Alexandria

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:34PM
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

3-year-old boy falls to death from Alexandria high-rise apartment building: police

Police in Alexandria are investigating a death at the Arrive Apartments on Yoakum Parkway. Police Chief Hayes says a 3-year-old boy fell out of a window and succumbed to his injuries. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from the scene.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Police in Alexandria say a 3-year-old boy died after falling out of a window at a high-rise apartment building in Alexandria Wednesday. 

According to the Alexandria Fire Department, at 1:56 p.m., a caller reported that the child had fallen from the Arrive Alexandria apartment complex in the 200 block of Yoakum Parkway. 

GettyImages-695960748.jpg

Units arrived within five minutes but crews did not transport the victim to the hospital at that time. 

Alexandria Police are investigating the death and said residents should expect a moderate police presence in the area.

It's not yet known what floor the victim fell from. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 