Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deadly shooting; Sky Harbor impacted by Heathrow Airport closure | Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 21, 2025 10:37am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Police investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix; Sky Harbor affected by London airport closure; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Friday, March 21, 2025.

1. Police investigating deadly shooting in Arcadia neighborhood

Featured

Police investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
article

Police investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix neighborhood

Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened in the Arcadia area of Phoenix, and investigators are still working to figure out what happened.

2. Phoenix teacher accused of peeing into can while at work

Featured

Phoenix teacher arrested after allegedly peeing into a can while at his desk
article

Phoenix teacher arrested after allegedly peeing into a can while at his desk

A Phoenix elementary school teacher is accused of criminal charges after police say he peed into a can during class, and students saw his private parts.

3. Sky Harbor affected by London airport closure

Featured

Sky Harbor affected by London Heathrow Airport closure: Here's what to know
article

Sky Harbor affected by London Heathrow Airport closure: Here's what to know

The closure of Heathrow Airport in London is affecting air travel around the world, including at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Here's what to know.

4. Woman accused of drowning dog after it was denied boarding

Featured

Florida woman allegedly drowned dog in airport bathroom after pet denied boarding, police say
article

Florida woman allegedly drowned dog in airport bathroom after pet denied boarding, police say

A Florida woman allegedly drowned her dog in an airport bathroom after she was told she could not board her flight with the pet because she didn't have the proper paperwork, an official arrest affidavit shows.

5. Acid spill in the West Valley

Featured

Thousands of gallons of nitric acid spill in Buckeye
article

Thousands of gallons of nitric acid spill in Buckeye

Thousands of gallons of nitric acid spilled in Buckeye on Thursday afternoon, police said. The National Library of Medicine describes nitric acid as being "very toxic" when inhaled.

Your weather for today

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Much warmer temperatures on the way
article

Arizona weather forecast: Much warmer temperatures on the way

We could see record-breaking heat during the early part of next week, as a strong high pressure affects weather in the area.

Morning BriefPhoenixNewsAlerts