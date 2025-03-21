Police investigating deadly shooting; Sky Harbor impacted by Heathrow Airport closure | Morning News Brief

article
Police investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix; Sky Harbor affected by London airport closure; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Friday, March 21, 2025.
1. Police investigating deadly shooting in Arcadia neighborhood
Featured
Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened in the Arcadia area of Phoenix, and investigators are still working to figure out what happened.
2. Phoenix teacher accused of peeing into can while at work
Featured
A Phoenix elementary school teacher is accused of criminal charges after police say he peed into a can during class, and students saw his private parts.
3. Sky Harbor affected by London airport closure
Featured
The closure of Heathrow Airport in London is affecting air travel around the world, including at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Here's what to know.
4. Woman accused of drowning dog after it was denied boarding
Featured
A Florida woman allegedly drowned her dog in an airport bathroom after she was told she could not board her flight with the pet because she didn't have the proper paperwork, an official arrest affidavit shows.
5. Acid spill in the West Valley
Featured
Thousands of gallons of nitric acid spilled in Buckeye on Thursday afternoon, police said. The National Library of Medicine describes nitric acid as being "very toxic" when inhaled.
Your weather for today
Featured
We could see record-breaking heat during the early part of next week, as a strong high pressure affects weather in the area.