Police investigating hit-and-run crash that left 3 people injured in Phoenix

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix that left several people hospitalized.

According to Phoenix Police, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2006 Chrysler Pacifica were traveling westbound on Southern Avenue near 34th Street just before 11 p.m. on March 14 when both drivers lost control of the vehicles.

The Tahoe went off the road and the Chrysler crossed the median onto the eastbound lanes before hitting a 2020 Hyundai Elantra.

The Tahoe did not stop after the crash and left the scene.

A 21-year-old woman riding in the Pacifica suffered serious injuries. A 31-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman riding in the Elantra also suffered serious injuries.

"Neither driver of the Elantra or Pacifica are suspected of

impairment. The investigation is ongoing," stated Sgt. Maggie Cox.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

