Richland Fred Meyer shooting: At least 1 killed, 1 injured as police search for suspect

Authorities say one person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington.

Police said the suspect is a white man with a handgun who is believed to have fled the store after the 11:04 a.m. shooting. Richland police Commander Chris Lee said it is not known if the man got away by foot or in a vehicle.

The incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. and police were asking people to avoid the area of Wellsian Way.

The Tri-City Herald reports photos from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.

The Richland Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect in connection with the Richland shooting.

Police said the suspect could be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 509-628-0333.

Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities area in Eastern Washington were called to help, and area schools were placed on lockdown.

According to the Richland School District's website, Richland High, River's Edge High, Carmichael, Marcus Whitman, Lewis & Clark were placed on a non-critical lockdown due to the incident at the Fred Meyer.

Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter.

People were being asked to continue avoiding the area.

Richland, Washington, part of the Tri-Cities, is about 200 miles southeast of Seattle.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

