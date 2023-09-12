Man seriously hurt in shooting at Phoenix's Desert Sky Mall, PD says

A man was shot and two people were detained in connection to an incident at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix Tuesday night.

Police responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. at the mall, located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.

When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"Two adults were detained during the officer’s response. Officers are still determining the roles that the two detained individuals possibly had in the shooting. Detectives are responding to the scene to assume the investigation," Phoenix Police said.

There's no word yet about what led up to the shooting.

SkyFOX over the scene

Map of where the scene is at: