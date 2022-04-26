Police looking for suspect in Glendale park shooting

Police in Glendale are looking for a suspect, following a shooting at a park during the early morning hours of April 26.

The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The man, according to police, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect in the case.

