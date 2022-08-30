Police looking for suspects in string of convenience store robberies in Phoenix area
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a number of robberies at convenience stores.
According to a brief statement, officials say the robberies happened from Aug. 6 to 8, and a number of convenience stores in West Phoenix and Goodyear were targeted.
Police released descriptions of the four suspects
- Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, 5'8" tall, weighing 185 lbs
- Black male in his late teens to early 20s, 5'10" tall, weighing 140 lbs
- Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, 5'10" tall, weighing 140 lbs
- Black male in his late teens to early 20s, 5'10" tall, weighing 140 lbs
Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.
Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).
