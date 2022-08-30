Police looking for suspects in string of convenience store robberies in Phoenix area

article

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a number of robberies at convenience stores.

According to a brief statement, officials say the robberies happened from Aug. 6 to 8, and a number of convenience stores in West Phoenix and Goodyear were targeted.

Police released descriptions of the four suspects

Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, 5'8" tall, weighing 185 lbs Black male in his late teens to early 20s, 5'10" tall, weighing 140 lbs Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, 5'10" tall, weighing 140 lbs Black male in his late teens to early 20s, 5'10" tall, weighing 140 lbs

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

