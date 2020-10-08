Police: Man found dead in north Phoenix, homicide suspected

Police have identified a man who was found dead in north Phoenix and say the case is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

The body of 31-year-old Glenn Meno was located behind a community pool near Via Puzzola and Calvary Drive in north Phoenix, not far from the area of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway.





"The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner," stated Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department.

On Oct. 5 at 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the desert area, leading to the discovery of the body.

Police said it’s an ongoing investigation and they aren't releasing any more information on the case at this time.

Advertisement

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment. TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.