Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
5
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Police: Man shot at Atlanta hotel while meeting woman from Instagram

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - A meeting with a woman he was talking to through social media ended with a man recovering from a shooting, Atlanta police say.

The Atlanta Police Department says late Sunday night the victim brought the woman he had been talking to on Instagram back to his downtown Atlanta hotel room.

 But officers say once the two of them got inside, the woman tried to take the man's cell phone and other items.

During a struggle, police say the woman yelled for help, then a man entered the room and shot the victim.

The victim was shot in the ear and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the woman and the shooter. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.