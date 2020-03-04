Police: Missing Mesa autistic 14-year-old found safe

article

UPDATE: Police say a Mesa teen who had not been seen since Tuesday afternoon has been found safe.

Mesa police say 14-year-old Henry Islas was last seen near Country Club Drive and the US 60 freeway at 4:45 p.m. Henry suffers from autism and Asperger's syndrome and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Henry will be on foot and likes parks with soccer fields.

He is 5'9" and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Henry was last seen wearing a teal shirt, blue jeans, red Vans sneakers, and a black and white Batman backpack.

Advertisement

A silver alert was also issued for Henry.