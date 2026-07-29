Police searching for blue SUV in Phoenix hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - A man is in extremely critical condition after police say he was hit by an SUV early Wednesday morning in Phoenix.
What we know:
The collision happened at around 2:45 a.m. on July 29 near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
Phoenix police say a man was crossing the street, not in the crosswalk, when he was hit by a blue SUV. The driver then fled the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Roads in the area have reopened.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Map of where the crash happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department