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Police searching for blue SUV in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 29, 2026 7:21 AM MST
Published July 29, 2026 7:21 AM MST
Blue SUV sought in Phoenix hit-and-run
Blue SUV sought in Phoenix hit-and-run

Blue SUV sought in Phoenix hit-and-run

Phoenix police are searching for a blue SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with critical injuries. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

The Brief

    • A pedestrian is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV early Wednesday morning near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
    • Police say the driver of the blue SUV left the area after the collision.
    • Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - A man is in extremely critical condition after police say he was hit by an SUV early Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

What we know:

The collision happened at around 2:45 a.m. on July 29 near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Phoenix police say a man was crossing the street, not in the crosswalk, when he was hit by a blue SUV. The driver then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Roads in the area have reopened. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the crash happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyDowntown PhoenixNews