Police searching for blue SUV in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

The Brief A pedestrian is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV early Wednesday morning near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Police say the driver of the blue SUV left the area after the collision. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



A man is in extremely critical condition after police say he was hit by an SUV early Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

What we know:

The collision happened at around 2:45 a.m. on July 29 near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Phoenix police say a man was crossing the street, not in the crosswalk, when he was hit by a blue SUV. The driver then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Roads in the area have reopened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the crash happened: