Police: Suspect in death of Chandler woman accused of second-degree murder

article

On Nov. 30, FOX 10 has obtained court documents that provided additional details surrounding the case of a woman whose remains were found on Nov. 17.

According to earlier reports by FOX 10, the remains of the woman, which has been identified as Amy "Ruby" Leagans, was found near the Salt River bottom along Central Avenue.

Leagans was reported as missing by her family on Oct. 27, having not heard from her since Oct. 21. On Nov. 25, Chandler Police officials say they arrested Timothy Sullivan as a suspect in Leagans' death.

Timothy Sullivan (left), Amy "Ruby" Leagans (right) (Photo Courtesy: Chandler Police Department)

According to a statement released by Chandler Police officials on Nov. 30, Sullivan was arrested on Nov. 25 near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road in Tempe, following a Silent Witness Tip. At the time of his arrest, Sullivan had tried to change his appearance by shaving his head. Court documents also state that Sullivan had dumped his phone in an effort to avoid arrest.

Sullivan, according to the statement, was the only suspect in the case involving Leagans' death. In court documents, Sullivan is described as Leagans' roommate and friend. Officials with Chandler Police say additional details surrounding Leagans' murder, as included in a so-called Probable Cause Statement, are sealed in court, but court documents did state that Sullivan was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the offense.

Advertisement

Sullivan, according to investigators, has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail and accused of Second Degree Murder.