Police targeting crime along I-17; crews battle fire at Phoenix storage facility | Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - Police targeting crime along a major Phoenix freeway; crews battle fire that affected dozens of storage units in North Phoenix; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
1. Police targeting drugs, prostitution along Phoenix area freeway
The I-17 corridor in Phoenix, known for being a hub for crime, prostitution and drugs, is getting cleaned up.
2. Man taking legal action against Phoenix Police over use of force incident
An 18-year-old man is taking legal action against the Phoenix Police Department after he says its officers used excessive force on him when he was just 16-years-old and in a fight with his dad.
3. Multiple storage units in North Phoenix affected by fire
Phoenix Fire officials say about 50 to 75 storage units are affected by the fire, which happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
4. Did ‘no-tax-on-overtime’ pass?
The framework that passed on Tuesday is only a budget resolution to set overall targets for the future and does not change tax law. Here's what's next.
5. Latest on Gabby Petito Case
Brian Laundrie's sister says she hasn't spoken to her parents in two years amid fallout from a new docuseries that reveals text messages between her and her mom that shows them joking about how police let Gabby Petito's killer slip out under their nose before ultimately killing himself in a park nearby.
Your weather for today
High temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s on Thursday, but a cooldown is on the way.