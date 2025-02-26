Expand / Collapse search

Police targeting crime along I-17; crews battle fire at Phoenix storage facility | Morning News Brief

Updated  February 26, 2025 11:01am MST
PHOENIX - Police targeting crime along a major Phoenix freeway; crews battle fire that affected dozens of storage units in North Phoenix; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

1. Police targeting drugs, prostitution along Phoenix area freeway

Drugs, violence, prostitution targeted by Phoenix Police in I-17 cleanup
Drugs, violence, prostitution targeted by Phoenix Police in I-17 cleanup

The I-17 corridor in Phoenix, known for being a hub for crime, prostitution and drugs, is getting cleaned up.

2. Man taking legal action against Phoenix Police over use of force incident

Man takes legal action against Phoenix PD for use of force incident when he was a teen
Man takes legal action against Phoenix PD for use of force incident when he was a teen

An 18-year-old man is taking legal action against the Phoenix Police Department after he says its officers used excessive force on him when he was just 16-years-old and in a fight with his dad.

3. Multiple storage units in North Phoenix affected by fire

Fire crews battle blaze at North Phoenix storage facility
Fire crews battle blaze at North Phoenix storage facility

Phoenix Fire officials say about 50 to 75 storage units are affected by the fire, which happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

4. Did ‘no-tax-on-overtime’ pass?

Did no-tax-on-overtime pass? What to know after House adopts budget resolution
Did no-tax-on-overtime pass? What to know after House adopts budget resolution

The framework that passed on Tuesday is only a budget resolution to set overall targets for the future and does not change tax law. Here's what's next.

5. Latest on Gabby Petito Case

Gabby Petito case: Brian Laundrie's sister estranged from family amid explosive new docuseries
Gabby Petito case: Brian Laundrie's sister estranged from family amid explosive new docuseries

Brian Laundrie's sister says she hasn't spoken to her parents in two years amid fallout from a new docuseries that reveals text messages between her and her mom that shows them joking about how police let Gabby Petito's killer slip out under their nose before ultimately killing himself in a park nearby.

Your weather for today

Arizona weather forecast: Cooler temperatures expected in the coming days
Arizona weather forecast: Cooler temperatures expected in the coming days

High temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s on Thursday, but a cooldown is on the way.

