Police: Teen arrested, accused of making threats against Buckeye charter school

Buckeye Police officials say an arrest has been made in connection with a threat incident involving a charter school in the West Valley city.

In a statement released on Oct. 31, police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly making threats against Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies' homecoming game, which was scheduled to take place on Oct. 28.

Investigators say they received reports of a threat posted on social media on Oct, 27. The suspect, who is identified as a former student of the school, was arrested on the morning of Oct. 31.

On the schools Facebook page, school officials say the game, along with the homecoming dance that was set to take place on Oct. 29, were cancelled. While the dance will be rescheduled for a later date, the game itself will not be rescheduled, as Oct. 28 is the last official date of regular season competition for the high school football conference the school is in.

On Oct. 30, school officials say they will have extra security, out of an abundance of caution.

(Click here for interactive map)