Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery

Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:27 AM MST until WED 6:30 AM MST, Pinal County
11
Flood Advisory
until WED 6:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:51 AM MST until WED 5:45 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:38 AM MST until WED 6:45 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:06 AM MST until WED 6:15 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Advisory
from WED 4:24 AM MST until WED 6:30 AM MST, Yavapai County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 5:15 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa

Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery

By Nicole Windield, Domenico Stinellis and Giafranco Stara
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Religion
Associated Press

Timeline of the life of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, whose birth name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio, is the leader of the Roman Catholic Church. He's the first pope from South America and from the Jesuit order.

ROME (AP) - Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital and returned home to the Vatican on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon.

Francis sat in the passenger seat of the Ford car, which left Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic around 10:45 a.m. (0845 GMT; 4:45 a.m. EDT).

As his small motorcade approached a side entrance to the Vatican, the Ford stopped and Francis got out with the help of a bodyguard. He greeted some Italian security guards — two army soldiers standing guard and a handful of Italian police motorcycle escorts — and got back in the car, which then entered the Vatican through the Perugino gate.

Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July when the pope’s audiences are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take some time off.

Francis will have several more weeks to recover before beginning to travel again in September. There are plans for him to visit Hungary and Slovakia in a Sept. 12-15 trip, and then make a quick stop in Glasgow, Scotland, in November to participate in the COP26 climate conference. Other possible trips are also under review.

The Vatican had originally said Francis could be discharged last weekend, but later said he would stay a few days extra for further recovery and rehabilitation therapy.

People walk in St. Peter's Square after Pope Francis, hospitalized at the Policlinico A. Gemelli Hospital in Rome, arrived in the early afternoon to undergo surgery on July 4, 2021. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

The pope appeared for the first time in public since the surgery on Sunday, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony, surrounded by young cancer patients. He used the occasion to call for free health care for all.

On Tuesday afternoon, the eve of his release, he visited the pediatric cancer ward, which is located on the same floor as the papal hospital suite.

The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed when he was a young man but has otherwise enjoyed relatively robust health.