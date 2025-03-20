Popular yoga instructor goes missing; late-night Phoenix bar brawl turns deadly | Morning News Brief

From an elderly man who allegedly exposed himself at a bookstore in the East Valley to the search for a popular Phoenix yoga instructor who hasn't been seen in nearly a month, here's a look at some of your top stories this morning.
A popular yoga instructor in Phoenix has gone missing after a scheduled blind date; University of Arizona pauses biomedical hub construction in Phoenix; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Thursday, March 20, 2025.
1. Popular yoga instructor goes missing
Friends and family are searching for Marcus Freiberger, a well-known yoga instructor from Phoenix's Melrose District. The 45-year-old has been missing for almost a month.
2. Late-night bar brawl turns deadly
A late-night brawl at a downtown Phoenix bar claimed the life of a 22-year-old man, the Phoenix Police Department said. No arrests have been made, and investigators are seeking tips.
3. Free Cone Day