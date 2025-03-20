Expand / Collapse search

Popular yoga instructor goes missing; late-night Phoenix bar brawl turns deadly | Morning News Brief

Updated  March 20, 2025 10:45am MST
Man accused of exposing himself | Morning Headlines March 19

A popular yoga instructor in Phoenix has gone missing after a scheduled blind date; University of Arizona pauses biomedical hub construction in Phoenix; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Thursday, March 20, 2025.

1. Popular yoga instructor goes missing

Popular Phoenix yoga instructor goes missing after scheduled blind date

Friends and family are searching for Marcus Freiberger, a well-known yoga instructor from Phoenix's Melrose District. The 45-year-old has been missing for almost a month.

2. Late-night bar brawl turns deadly

Late night Phoenix bar brawl kills a young man, PD says

A late-night brawl at a downtown Phoenix bar claimed the life of a 22-year-old man, the Phoenix Police Department said. No arrests have been made, and investigators are seeking tips.

3. Free Cone Day

Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen: Here's how you can get yours