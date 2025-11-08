Porch pantry providing free food for those affected by SNAP benefit pause

The Brief A growing number of Americans are losing food assistance as the government shutdown extends into its 39th day. One Gilbert resident started a community porch pantry to provide free food for neighbors affected by the halt in SNAP benefits. The pantry is open to anyone in need, and she hopes to inspire others to start similar grassroots efforts in their neighborhoods.



A growing number of Americans are relying on the generosity of others as the government shutdown extends into its 39th day. But for now, millions of Americans are going without full food assistance.

Local perspective:

Some of those people, though, may be able to find relief just by visiting a neighbor's porch.

Gilbert resident Tracey Baker says this started as a project through her neighborhood's Buy Nothing program, which aims to share resources and answer needs in her area. When she heard SNAP benefits were halting, she realized the need was even bigger.

"Little things can make a difference," Baker said.

That's the message Baker is hoping to spread through her community porch pantry, where people can come get free food items during uncertain financial times.

"And I put some plastic bags in there for people to fill up," she said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The backstory:

She started the porch pantry recently but said the need is already apparent.

"We've already got some donations and people have taken things and it seems to be going pretty well."

Why you should care:

Baker wants people to know you don't have to be SNAP or EBT users to use the pantry.

"If you can't make it to the store, if you're too emotionally tired, if you just realized you needed something last minute, just stop by," she said.

She said she doesn't plan to stop just because SNAP benefits are reissued.

"I think there are always gonna be people in need, no matter who's in charge, no matter what's going on politically, it's always gonna be there," said Baker.

Big picture view:

Baker's hope is that this inspires others to show up for their neighbors.

"I've even had neighbors saying, 'Oh my gosh, we're starting one too,' and 'My neighborhood is starting one of these on my porch,' and so it's just ripple effects for me. You can just start small. I think the small little ripples can take and have massive effects and we can help other people that way."

Baker said the Buy Nothing group is also a great way to keep from wasting food and other items.