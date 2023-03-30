President Kennedy, Jackie Kennedy's first DC home on sale in Georgetown for $2M

article

Another home Jackie Kennedy once lived in is on the market in D.C.

The Georgetown property is where former president John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy signed their first lease as a newly married couple in December 1953.

Image 1 of 30 ▼ 3321 Dent Place NW (PHOTO: Oleks Yaroshynskyi)

The home, built in 1942, is being sold by Compass realtor Michael Brennan Jr. and is listed at $2 million. It is a four-level property with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a detached garage, period details and more.

The property is located in Georgetown's West Village and was documented in the photo-illustrated book "Camelot at Dawn."

Another home that Jackie Kennedy lived in is also on the market in Georgetown. The estate is listed for $26.5 million and housed Jackie and her children after President Kennedy was assassinated.