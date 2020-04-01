President Trump approves Gov. Ducey's request for Arizona major disaster declaration

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Governor Doug Ducey has requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government to aid Arizona amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

On April 4, Ducey says the president approved his request.

Ducey says the disaster declaration would bring "necessary federal assets and resources to assist Arizona’s COVID-19 response efforts."

“Arizonans have shown great resilience while coming together to support one another during this health emergency,” Gov. Ducey said in a statement. “This declaration will help families, individuals, businesses and tribal communities in our state weather this storm and bounce back afterward stronger than ever. I’m grateful for the partnership and collaboration we’ve had with administrative officials and hope to see this request approved in full to aid Arizona’s COVID-19 response.”

The disaster declaration will provide assistance to the following programs in Arizona:

Crisis Counseling Program

Disaster Case Management

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Disaster Legal Services

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

And any other appropriate Stafford Act disaster assistance programs

The disaster declaration would also provide access to expanded mental health care, supplement the efforts of tribal health care workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies, make available legal assistance to low-income Arizonans, and expand food assistance and other services to low-income households impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

