President Trump praises Tucson restaurant after owners face backlash for attending Trump rally

article

A Tucson restaurant is garnering attention on social media after President Donald Trump praised them on Twitter.

"The food is GREAT at Sammy's Mexican Grill," wrote the president. "I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix."

The restaurant has dealt with backlash online after owners Betty and Jorge Rivas were spotted at a Trump campaign rally in Phoenix back in February.

MORE: Trump backers line up for hours before Phoenix rally

In a video on the Sammy's Mexican Grill Facebook page, the owners said they have been receiving negative reviews and comments on Facebook and Google.

Advertisement

"We've also been getting quite a few negative phone calls," said Jorge Rivas. "I feel that as naturalized United States citizens, we have the right to support President Trump or to support other candidate that loves this country.

"People who are writing bad reviews are wasting their time," Rivas continued.

MORE: WWII veteran carried to his seat by fellow Trump supporters at Phoenix campaign rally