Prime recreation spots could be altered in Museum Fire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- A mountain burning in northern Arizona is known for its labyrinth of dirt trails.

Mount Elden offers sweeping views of Flagstaff at an elevation of 9,300 feet (2,384 meters).

Mountain bikers say no other network of trails like it exists around the city, welcoming the novice to the professional rider.

Kyle Hornbeck owns a bicycle shop in town. He says he's hopeful firefighters will stamp out the blaze quickly.

The fire that was mapped late Monday has grown to 2.8 square miles (7.2 square kilometers). Firefighters are expecting much-needed rain Tuesday accompanied by sometimes erratic winds that could shift the fire's direction.

More than a dozen homes have been evacuated and thousands of others living amid the country's largest contiguous Ponderosa pine forest have been told to prepare to leave.

