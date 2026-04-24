Landfill fire in Surprise sends heavy smoke across Loop 303; containment expected to take days

The Brief A massive fire is burning at Waste Management's Northwest Regional Landfill near Loop 303 in the West Valley. Fire crews from several departments are on scene, but officials warn it may take days to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and remains under investigation.



In the West Valley, you may have seen a big fire burning at a recycling plant along Loop 303.

It is constant billows of heavy black smoke coming from this facility — which is Waste Management's Northwest Regional Landfill near 195th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. You can hear the pop of explosions — you can see flames on occasion — just a massive operation for these fire crews.

Aerial view of the landfill fire on April 24, 2026.

The fire has been burning for hours — Peoria fire says it will likely be days before the fire is contained. Several Valley fire departments are helping in the fire fight.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

Luckily, no injuries have been reported, but there are people who live just down the road from this facility. We spoke to one mother who is concerned about air quality.

"I'm on the far side of the neighborhood, so I'm like a mile and a half away, but yes, I've got five little kids so it's gonna be tough," said Janell Perkins, who lives near the Surprise landfill fire. "I think I'm far enough that I'll be okay, but again I feel sorry for the community and the houses that are so close."

Map of the area