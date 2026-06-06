2 men shot following 'transaction' with unknown suspects in West Phoenix

The Brief A double shooting in West Phoenix left a 20-year-old man hospitalized during a ‘transaction’ near 79th and Hess Avenues. The unknown suspects stole items the victims were attempting to sell, sparking an exchange of gunfire before the suspects fled. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Phoenix Police or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



The suspects involved in a double shooting in West Phoenix left two men hospitalized remain at large.

What we know:

The shooting happened near 79th Avenue and Hess Avenue at around 10 p.m. on June 5, where Phoenix Police found two men at the scene.

A 20-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers received a second report regarding a man who had been taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury from the same area. "He reported that he heard the shooting and was struck by gunfire," police said.

Dig deeper:

According to Phoenix PD, the two victims had arranged to meet with the suspects to "sell them items." During their "transaction," the unknown suspects took those items and fired shots at the men. One of the victims fired back.

The suspects then fled the scene.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects are unknown, and the victims' were not released. It is unclear if the suspects and victims had a known past. The items they were selling were not disclosed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Phoenix PD non-emergency line or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.

Map of the area.