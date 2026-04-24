Firefighter attends GCU graduation of baby he delivered 22 years ago

The Brief Firefighter Alan Kent attended Grand Canyon University senior Chloe Huddle's graduation on April 24, 22 years after delivering her. Kent responded to a 911 call in Colorado Springs in 2004, helping Huddle's mother give birth at home. The two families later made a lifelong pact to attend each other's major milestones, including Kent's retirement.



College graduation is a major milestone, but for one senior at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, the person cheering her on has been there since her very first moment.

The backstory:

What started as an emergency call more than two decades ago turned into a promise that would shape both of their lives.

"[A] stranger coming into my parents' home to becoming a family member in just a matter of seconds," Chloe Huddle said.

"I'll never forget the day for sure," said Alan Kent, the firefighter who delivered Chloe.

On Feb. 15, 2004, in Colorado Springs, Chloe Huddle's mom suddenly went into rapid labor, forcing her father to call 911 for help.

With no time to make it to the hospital, firefighter-paramedic Alan Kent rushed to the scene, and in a matter of minutes, right there at home, he helped bring a baby girl into the world.

"[W]e heard her mom, Stacy, screaming. I was like, I think we were going to have a baby. So it made sure we grabbed the OB kit and sure enough, went upstairs and delivered to Chloe," Kent said.

Dig deeper:

Weeks later, Chloe's mom visited Fire Station 15 to thank Alan, changing the course of their lives forever.

"[W]e made it, kind of a little pact that said, you know, we'll come to your graduations, you come to my retirement party," Kent said.

And for 22 years, they’ve kept that promise, sharing life’s biggest moments side by side. Even after choosing Grand Canyon University for college, Chloe made sure to show up, surprising Alan at his retirement ceremony.

"They've been there for since day one. Like the moment I came into the world, they've been there. And it's just it's a great experience to just kind of have, again, two sets of parents, but also like double the support, double the celebration," Huddle said.

As Chloe crossed the stage Friday, earning her bachelor’s in education sciences, Alan was exactly where he’s always been — right there, cheering her on.

"[T]o do this and then watch her and her next step in life. It's it's been amazing. Amazing track," Kent said.

"Allen has been there from day one, and so, it means the world that him and his wife were here and that they have been to every single big celebration of life moments, and that they will continue to do so even after college graduation," Huddle said.