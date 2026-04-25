Seen on TV: April 25
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Saturday, April 25, 2026
Arizona Humane Society
- Phoenix locations:
- 5501 E. Van Buren St.
- 1521 W. Dobbins Rd.
- 9226 N. 13th Ave.
- 602-997-7585
- https://www.azhumane.org
Piggy Pool Party
- Better Piggies Rescue
- April 25, 9 a.m.
- 36246 N. 24th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85086
- 602-962-8488
- https://www.betterpiggiesrescue.org
Wellness on the Green
- April 25
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Desert Ridge Marketplace
- AMC Lawn
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85050
- https://shopdesertridge.com
PurpleStride Nationwide Walk
- April 26, 8 a.m.
- Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
- 7555 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- Benefits Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN)
- https://pancan.org
Yoga Brunch
- April 25, 9 a.m.
- Ocotillo Restaurant
- 3243 N. 3rd St.
- Phoenix, AZ
- Tickets: $45 (incl. yoga class & 1 brunch entree)
- Reservations: https://ocotillophx.com