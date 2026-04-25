Seen on TV: April 25

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Saturday, April 25, 2026

Arizona Humane Society

Phoenix locations:

5501 E. Van Buren St.

1521 W. Dobbins Rd.

9226 N. 13th Ave.

602-997-7585

https://www.azhumane.org

Piggy Pool Party

Better Piggies Rescue

April 25, 9 a.m.

36246 N. 24th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85086

602-962-8488

https://www.betterpiggiesrescue.org

Wellness on the Green

April 25

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Desert Ridge Marketplace

AMC Lawn

21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

https://shopdesertridge.com

PurpleStride Nationwide Walk

April 26, 8 a.m.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Benefits Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN)

https://pancan.org

Yoga Brunch

April 25, 9 a.m.

Ocotillo Restaurant

3243 N. 3rd St.

Phoenix, AZ

Tickets: $45 (incl. yoga class & 1 brunch entree)

Reservations: https://ocotillophx.com

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