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Seen on TV: April 25

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Published  April 25, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Arizona Humane Society

Piggy Pool Party

Wellness on the Green

PurpleStride Nationwide Walk

  • April 26, 8 a.m.
  • Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
  • 7555 N. Pima Rd.
  • Scottsdale, AZ 85258
  • Benefits Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) 
  • https://pancan.org

Yoga Brunch

  • April 25, 9 a.m.
  • Ocotillo Restaurant
  • 3243 N. 3rd St.
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Tickets: $45 (incl. yoga class & 1 brunch entree)
  • Reservations: https://ocotillophx.com

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoNewsArizona