Prosecutor declines to file charges against restaurants that defied Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order

A group of Wickenburg businesses held a news conference on Thursday, after the city prosecutor decided not to file charges over a decision by three restaurants to stay open during Governor Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order.

The attorney representing three well-known restaurant owners calls them heroes who stood up for their constitutional rights by staying open

"We don’t have to take things laying down. We have a say in what we do," said Deborah Thompson, who owns Horseshoe Cafe.

Standing united in the Horseshoe Cafe, Thompson, alongside other Wickenburg business owners, said no one would violate their civil rights, not the town’s prosecutor or Gov. Ducey.

The three are represented by civil rights attorney Anthony Ramirez, who says Wickenburg’s prosecutor warned his clients with legal action if they continued to defy the governor's orders to stop dine-in services.

“Just a couple of days ago, he came up and said, 'you know? what the order is gonna be allowed to expire on [May 15] guys. What happened?'" said Ramirez, who is a lawyer with Warnock Mackinlay Law. "Two weeks ago, we were getting orders telling us that they’re endangering lives and they’re gonna threaten you with arrests."

Horseshoe Cafe, Bedoian’s Bakery and Bistro are a couple of the restaurants that remained open since the initial stay-at-home order extended.

The owner of Bedoian's Bakery and Bistro, Kristy Bedoian. is also a Wickenburg Council member. Bedoian says she knew she and her husband did the right thing.

"My oath of office was to uphold the constitution, not only for the people of Wickenburg but all of America, not for just myself, so I felt like when we did this, I had to say I’m doing this for the whole town of Wickenburg," said Bedoian.

Ultimately, Wickenburg decided not to file charges against these business owners. Thompson says she has never stopped taking precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I make sure my staff, if they sneeze wrong, they’re staying home, and I’m short-staffed as it is. So I have done everything in my power to prevent it," said Thompson.

Ramirez says his clients do not plan to counter with legal action against the town. FOX 10 has reached out to the Governor's Office and the Mayor of Wickenburg for comment. They have yet to respond, as of Thursday afternoon.

