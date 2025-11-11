Prostitution crackdown along 'The Blade'; car found abandoned after deadly hit-and-run l Morning News Brief

article

From a crackdown on prostitution in a Phoenix corridor that has gained national attention to a hit-and-run investigation in the West Valley that left a pedestrian dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 11.

1. ‘Operation New Beginnings’

What we know:

A major, multi-agency crackdown called "Operation New Beginnings" resulted in dozens of arrests for prostitution in Phoenix.

Dig deeper:

The focus is the 27th Avenue corridor, known as "The Blade," which officials say is gaining national recognition as a major prostitution hub.

2. Deadly hit-and-run investigation

What we know:

A vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 45-year-old man dead was found abandoned in west Phoenix.

Dig deeper:

Police say Mark Knapp was walking near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street when he was hit by a car. Knapp was taken to a hospital where he later died.

3. Valley student killed in shooting

What we know:

A 17-year-old girl died after being shot at an apartment complex near Rancho Santa Fe Boulevard and McDowell Road.

Dig deeper:

The victim, Rhiana Kemplin, attended Agua Fria High School. Police say no suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting.

4. Family of slain AZ girl seeks justice

Challistia Colelay

The backstory:

Challistia Colelay was found dead near the Knott's Landing community in Whiteriver after she was reported missing. Authorities confirmed Colelay's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Dig deeper:

Advocates and Colelay's family are questioning why a missing persons alert was not issued for Challistia, with the Arizona Department of Public Safety stating they were only recently notified and that the teen had two prior missing persons reports filed in October.

5. Veterans Day deals & freebies

The backstory:

Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day was established to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of those who served in World War I when the conflict officially ended on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

Armistice Day was declared a federal holiday in 1938 and, following both World War II and the Korean War, a movement started to honor all American Veterans and in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation designating November 11 as Veterans Day.

Why you should care:

To honor those who have served and are still serving, many businesses offer discounts and special deals on Veterans Day to honor and give thanks.

A look at today's weather

