Vehicle found abandoned after deadly hit-and-run in West Phoenix: police

The Brief A deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix resulted in the death of a 45-year-old pedestrian. The vehicle involved has been found abandoned nearby, but the driver responsible has not yet been apprehended. Police are asking anyone with information on the driver to contact Silent Witness immediately to aid the ongoing investigation.



Phoenix police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash after finding the vehicle involved, abandoned nearby.

What we know:

Around 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 9, officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street regarding a pedestrian involved in a collision.

The pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Mark Knapp, was found at the scene in critical condition. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Dig deeper:

Detectives said Knapp had been walking eastbound in the crosswalk, against the light, when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle, which was traveling northbound on 35th Ave., did not remain on the scene after striking the victim. Police later found the vehicle unoccupied, just north of where the collision occurred.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377, or 480-837-8446, for Spanish.

Map of the collision location.