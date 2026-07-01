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Protesters climb Empire State Building; new details on Nancy Guthrie ransom notes l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 1, 2026 10:04 AM MST
Published July 1, 2026 10:04 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

From two masked protesters seen scaling the Empire State Building in New York City to new details on ransom notes in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 1.

1. Masked protesters scale the Empire State Building

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LIVE: 2 people climb to top of Empire State Building; raise flag from spire
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LIVE: 2 people climb to top of Empire State Building; raise flag from spire

In a shocking scene high above the streets of Manhattan, two masked individuals scaled to the very top of the Empire State Building on Wednesday afternoon to unfurl a banner promoting world peace.

2. Deadly double shooting in north Phoenix

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Man, woman dead in north Phoenix double shooting
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Man, woman dead in north Phoenix double shooting

Phoenix Police discovered a man and a woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds on Tuesday afternoon near Sonoran Desert Drive and North Valley Parkway.

3. "Stand up for what you believe in"

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HOA threatens American flag-flying homeowners as they fight for Old Glory
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HOA threatens American flag-flying homeowners as they fight for Old Glory

San Marcos homeowners refuse to back down after an HOA ordered American flags removed from their homes

4. FBI reportedly deems Nancy Guthrie ransom notes as fake

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Nancy Guthrie: FBI determines ransom notes are fake, report says
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Nancy Guthrie: FBI determines ransom notes are fake, report says

The FBI believes three ransom notes connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie are fake, according to a report from Reuters.

5. Brother of former Arizona Cardinals star accused of murder

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Mother of former Atlanta Falcons player found dead, brother arrested
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Mother of former Atlanta Falcons player found dead, brother arrested

A welfare check at a Buckhead home spiraled into a homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon after police discovered a woman dead and detained her barricaded son following a forced entry.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast -7/1/26
Morning Weather Forecast -7/1/26

Morning Weather Forecast -7/1/26

Happy Wednesday! It'll be a breezy first day of July in Phoenix, with a high near 102 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

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