Protesters climb Empire State Building; new details on Nancy Guthrie ransom notes l Morning News Brief

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From two masked protesters seen scaling the Empire State Building in New York City to new details on ransom notes in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 1.

1. Masked protesters scale the Empire State Building

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2. Deadly double shooting in north Phoenix

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3. "Stand up for what you believe in"

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4. FBI reportedly deems Nancy Guthrie ransom notes as fake

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5. Brother of former Arizona Cardinals star accused of murder

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