Arizona weather forecast: Winds to weaken as temperatures heat up for July 4th
PHOENIX - Winds will continue to weaken as temperatures remain below average today.
What to Expect:
The weather pattern continues to keep breezy to windy conditions around Arizona, but the winds are expected to weaken some compared to the last several days. Gusts between 20–30 mph in the High Country and 15–20 mph in Phoenix are expected on Wednesday afternoon. While the fire risk has dropped a bit, it is still elevated to critical around northern to northeastern Arizona. Phoenix has been removed from the fire risk outlook.
Winds will remain roughly the same tomorrow, and the weather risk will continue to lessen. By the weekend, winds turn lighter across the state. The weakening winds are the result of a finally shifting weather pattern. As the trough of mild air shifts north of Arizona, our temperatures return to normal. The forecast high sits at 102 again on Wednesday, 104 on Thursday and 106 on Friday. By Saturday, Independence Day, the high returns to normal for early July at 107 degrees.
A ridge of high pressure will start to build across the Southwest by next week, and this will push our temperatures back to the 110 degrees plus range. The one welcome shift with the warm-up next week: returning moisture. The chance for monsoonal activity will uptick as early as mid-next week. For now, the Valley is aiming for a 10% chance of showers through late next week.
Big picture view:
Overall, it will be dry through the holiday weekend. Some scattered clouds will pass the state Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.
Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.
The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.
What are Heat Emergencies?
Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps
Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin
Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious
What to do
- Get person into shade or cool location.
- Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.
- Sip cool water if person is alert.
- For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.
- *If symptoms worsen, call 911.
What not to do
- Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.
- Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.
- Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.
Know your limitations
- Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).
- Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.
- Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.
- Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
- Find a cooling center/hydration station.
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.
- Check the UV Index.
- Check the heat risk map.
Road Conditions
- Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
The Source: Information for this article was gathered by the FOX 10 Weather Experts, and from the National Weather Service.