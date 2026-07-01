Arizona weather forecast: Winds to weaken as temperatures heat up for July 4th

The Brief Winds are expected to weaken across Arizona on Wednesday with gusts between 15 and 20 mph in Phoenix and 20 to 30 mph in the High Country. Fire risk remains elevated to critical around Northern to Northeastern Arizona, though Phoenix has been removed from the fire risk outlook. Temperatures will return to normal for early July by Independence Day at 107 degrees before a high pressure ridge pushes temperatures past 110 degrees next week.



Winds will continue to weaken as temperatures remain below average today.

What to Expect:

The weather pattern continues to keep breezy to windy conditions around Arizona, but the winds are expected to weaken some compared to the last several days. Gusts between 20–30 mph in the High Country and 15–20 mph in Phoenix are expected on Wednesday afternoon. While the fire risk has dropped a bit, it is still elevated to critical around northern to northeastern Arizona. Phoenix has been removed from the fire risk outlook.

Winds will remain roughly the same tomorrow, and the weather risk will continue to lessen. By the weekend, winds turn lighter across the state. The weakening winds are the result of a finally shifting weather pattern. As the trough of mild air shifts north of Arizona, our temperatures return to normal. The forecast high sits at 102 again on Wednesday, 104 on Thursday and 106 on Friday. By Saturday, Independence Day, the high returns to normal for early July at 107 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build across the Southwest by next week, and this will push our temperatures back to the 110 degrees plus range. The one welcome shift with the warm-up next week: returning moisture. The chance for monsoonal activity will uptick as early as mid-next week. For now, the Valley is aiming for a 10% chance of showers through late next week.

Big picture view:

Overall, it will be dry through the holiday weekend. Some scattered clouds will pass the state Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)