Watch: Massive protests held across U.S. after Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Roe v. Wade
FOX 10 Phoenix

Roe v. Wade overturned: Biden speaks to nation, saying 'This is not over' | LiveNOW from FOX

President Biden spoke to the nation after the Supreme Court ruling to overturn the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision. The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the United States Friday after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

The ruling stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans’ lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Abortion foes cheered the ruling, but abortion-rights supporters, including President Joe Biden, expressed dismay and pledged to fight to restore the rights.

Protests built into the evening in a number of cities, including thousands demonstrating against the decision outside the barricaded Supreme Court. 

New York

Thousands march in NYC over Roe v. Wade decision

Thousands of protestors descended on the streets of Lower Manhattan on Friday evening to express their outrage over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

More than 10,000 people gathered in Washington Square Park and Union Square to voice their outrage over the once-seemingly unthinkable decision.

The protests continued into the night and arrests were reported.

Los Angeles

Demonstrators march on 110 Freeway by downtown LA after Roe v. Wade overturned

Demonstrators are starting to march on the 110 Freeway by downtown Los Angeles Friday night.

Marches and the protests in Los Angeles prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a citywide tactical alert around 8 p.m.

The protests, which started in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning, spilled onto the freeway – specifically on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway from the West 5th Street – around 7 p.m. 

As of late Friday night, officials did not give a number of arrests made during Friday's series of protests. As of 10 p.m. no injuries were formally announced by LAPD.

Chicago

Thousands march in Chicago to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

Thousands of people marched in downtown Chicago Friday night to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"Today is a devastating day in history," one activist said.

Several local leaders showed up to join the abortion rights activists, including Governor JB Pritzker, who promised Illinois will not roll back.

Following the rally, Pritzker led thousands of demonstrators along North Dearborn. 

San Francisco

Thousands converge in San Francisco to protest SCOTUS abortion ruling

Protests erupted across the nation after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nearly 50 years of legal precedent that afforded women the constitutional right to abortion. In San Francisco, thousands of demonstrators merged and descended upon Civic Center Plaza to voice their opinions and anger at the high-court's repeal of Roe v. Wade.

The protest in the city of San Francisco Friday evening began at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and ended at the Ferry Building after speeches, chants, marching and a 49-minute sit-in on Market Street that represented the 49 years Roe v. Wade was law in the United States.

The rally began at 5 p.m. at the federal courthouse with a small crowd, but soon expanded to more than 1,000 people listening to speeches lambasting the Supreme Court justices and warning against the consequences of their decision.

Protestors who sat blocking the intersection of Market and 8th said they were prepared to risk arrest by police.

Washington, DC

Protests began promptly in the nation's capital Friday morning after the ruling came down. Thousands of activists on both sides of the issue gathered outside the Supreme Court building, and the protests continued into the night. 

Supreme court abortion ruling reaction

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the right to abortion.

Dallas

Women's rights advocates converge in Downtown Dallas to protest Roe V. Wade ruling

Women’s rights advocates converged on Downtown Dallas and other parts of North Texas Friday to protest the Roe V. Wade ruling.

A security fence went up around the Earle Cabell Federal Building. Windows were boarded up as well in anticipation. But Friday’s protest remained peaceful.

Orlando 

Pro-choice activists march through Orlando

The announcement on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade sparked joy and praise from many who have fought decades for this decision and marches and protests from pro-choice activists.

The SCOTUS ruling sparked marches and protests across Florida, while other state leaders praised the decision. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will "work to expand pro-life protections."

Philadelphia

Protesters march through Philadelphia to rebuke reversal of Roe v. Wade

A massive protest marched through the streets of Philadelphia on Friday night, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade giving states the power to ban or otherwise restrict abortions. 

Several Philadelphia pro-choice groups - with the support of city council members - organized the "All Out For Abortion Rights" rally at City Hall that started to ramp-up around 6 p.m. and exploded in size a short time later. 

Protesters appeared to stay peaceful as they chanted and held homemade signs scrawled with pro-choice talking points and quips. 

Phoenix

Gas deployed at Arizona State Capitol during abortion ruling protest

The protest was organized hours after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that struck down the Roe v. Wade ruling that provided a federal guarantee on abortion rights. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.

Police fired tear gas to disperse Roe v. Wade demonstrators from outside the Arizona Capitol Friday night, forcing lawmakers to huddle briefly in a basement inside the building as they rushed to complete their 2022 session.

Thousands of protesters had gathered earlier on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix, divided into groups both supporting and condemning the decision.

Minneapolis-St. Paul

Several rallies take place across Twin Cities

Several groups displayed their support and frustration with the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protestors organized in the Twin Cities less than 12 hours after the Supreme Court decision. 

Pro-life supporters organized by Pro-Life Action Ministries gathered outside the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in St. Paul around 5 p.m. Friday. Only 30 minutes later, pro-choice advocates organized by UnRestrict Minnesota and ACLU-MN gathered across the river in Minneapolis at the Diana E. Murphy U.S. Courthouse for a "vigil on reproductive freedom."

But a decidedly larger gathering led by Students for a Democratic Society, in coordination with other community groups, held its own demonstration on the West Bank campus of the University of
Minnesota, outside the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, then marched followed down Washington Avenue to the Hennepin County Courthouse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 