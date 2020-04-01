Psychologist says effects of social distancing are unknown, but predicts there will be some

The coronavirus pandemic and being cooped up in your home is a lot to handle mentally and emotionally.

FOX 10 spoke to a psychologist about how to cope and what you can do to stay connected with others, even from a distance.

We’re trying to slow the spread of the deadly virus, but fighting for each other can feel awful lonely.

For many, not getting human interaction we were used to isn’t easy to deal with. “I think that over time isolation feels very different than it does the first few weeks. It gets to be harder,” says Dr. Susan Schwartz.

She’s a therapist who says she’s hearing a little bit of everything from patients right now. “Some propel are more anxious. Some are more depressed. Some are happy, not happy, but they’re pleased to take a break. The world has slowed down,” she said.

But, she does like that Arizonans can still go outside, as long as it’s at a distance from others.

“When you take a walk and go down the street. People smile at each other and move away. Everyone’s doing that,” Schwartz said.

The effects of distancing won’t be known for some time.

For now, the message is "hang tough."

“I don’t think we know what the isolation is going to do. We live in an outer kind of culture. Arizona is an outer kind of state, so I don’t know how this is going to effect us, but it’s going to have an effect,” she said.

