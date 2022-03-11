Public health alert issued over possible plastic in Trader Joe's chicken salad product

article

A public health alert has been issued over a Trader Joe's chicken salad product because of possible hard plastic in the salad dressing, officials said on March 10.

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said 12 ounce packages of "Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing" with a use by date of 03/09/22, 03/10/22, 03/11/22, or 03/12/22 are all subject to the health alert. They all have the number P-6247 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The salads were shipped to locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

The supplier of the salad dressing had issued a recall over their product due to possible hard plastic contamination, which led to the public health alert, officials said.

No one has reported any issues or adverse reactions from eating the salad.

FSIS urges anyone with the product in their fridge to not eat it and to throw it away.

More info: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/fsis-issues-public-health-alert-chicken-salad-products-containing-fda-regulated

