Queen Creek homeowners won't face charges after hosting party Preston Lord attended before his death

The owners of the Queen Creek home who hosted the Halloween party that Preston Lord attended before he was beaten to death will not face charges, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on Oct. 29.

Prosecutors decided they wouldn't pursue charges because it was unlikely the homeowners would be convicted.

Queen Creek Police recommended misdemeanor charges against Emily and Roberto Correa on charges of criminal nuisance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The attorney's office says while the parents let their teenage daughter host the party on Oct. 28 last year, there's no evidence they supplied alcohol to minors or let the party get out of control.

According to a letter from county attorney Rachel Mitchell, the parents broke up the party after less than an hour because a fight broke out. This fight was separate from the attack on Lord, which happened off of the homeowners' property.

Oct. 30 marks the one-year anniversary of Lord's death.

