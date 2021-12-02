Queen Creek man sentenced to prison for posting sex videos of ex-partner

article

A U.S. judge in Hawaii sentenced an Arizona man to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and acknowledged posting online sexual videos of a woman he was previously in a relationship with.

While in a relationship with the woman, Micah Austin Goodale recorded sexually explicit and graphic videos of her and after their relationship ended, he published the videos on a website that hosts adult pornography for free public streaming, the U.S. attorney’s office said in announcing the sentence Tuesday.

Along with the videos, which included Goodale and the woman having sex, he posted the woman’s full name, phone number and address, according to a plea agreement signed by Goodale and filed in court.

Goodale, 27, of Queen Creek, Arizona, pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in July.

He signed onto her social media account in November 2019 and posted links to the videos of the woman, who lived in Hawaii at the time, the plea agreement said.

He also created a Twitter profile using her name and photo and posted additional sexually explicit content there featuring the woman, prosecutors said.

Goodale’s federal public defender, Craig Jerome, didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.

"Cyberstalking and revenge pornography are just new forms of harassment and intimidation that have been made possible by advancing social media technology," said Judith Philips, acting U.S. attorney for Hawaii. "The digital nature and global reach of social media present unprecedented potential for harm, and criminals who abuse these new technologies to unlawfully harass and intimidate others in substantial ways will be brought to justice."

