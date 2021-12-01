Traffic on I-17 and Loop 101 caused by suspicious device found inside car

article

Traffic at Deer Valley Road on I-17 in North Phoenix was backed up after DPS troopers pulled over a vehicle that reportedly contained a suspicious device, but it's begun flowing once again.

FOX 10 learned that detectives tried to stop the car after learning it was stolen. The driver was arrested after a short foot chase, and when troopers searched the vehicle, they found a suspicious device and immediately closed off that section of the freeway.

DPS officials worked to determine if the device is safe and no further information has been made available.

Other Arizona Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather