Queen Creek removes sand from skate park, plans to reopen to 'use at own risk'

A skate park at a 48-acre park in Queen Creek was covered in sand to keep people out during the COVID-19 spread, but it got many near, and distant, residents upset.

"The backlash we received wasn’t just from people in Queen Creek, it was outside of Queen Creek as well," said Councilman Jake Hoffman.

Hoffman spearheaded the effort to have the sand removed from the skate park Sunday.

The town of Queen Creek put out a statement saying the skate park remains closed along with other amenities due to Governor Doug Ducey's stay-at-home executive order.

Hoffman is pushing to have parks reopened this week.

"If you walk around the park, you will see there are hoops removed from the basketball backboards, there are nets removed from the volleyball courts," he explained, adding, "We’re going to be reopening these elements and changing our signs that say 'park closed' to 'park open, use at your own risk.'"

Late Monday afternoon, the mayor of Queen Creek Gail Barney released a statement.

"After receiving feedback from the community, the Town Council directed Town staff to remove the sand from the skate park. While certain park amenities remain closed in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-18 and the April 3, 2020 “Additional Guidance on Essential Services,” temporary fences are being removed and nets are being restored. During this difficult time, the Council and I are challenged with making difficult decisions in an effort to protect the safety of the community. State and Federal guidelines have been implemented to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Signage has been placed throughout our public spaces and on our website reminding the public to practice physical distancing and comply with those guidelines, including education on the Governor’s Executive Orders."

The city also noted there were no costs associated with adding the sand, only personnel costs to remove the sand. That cost is unknown.

